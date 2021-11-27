Sign up
Previous
Next
56 / 365
Wadi Al Arbeieen - almost there
Because it is a long weekend (not Thanksgiving, but for Omani National Day) Norbert and I visited Wadi Al Arbeieen.
It was a 2 hour drive, but it did not disappoint!
The last part (about 20 min) the road was not paved, but so many people travel on it, that it was like a real road. It is even on the map.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
road
mountains
oman
wadi
wadi al arbeieen
Ann Williams
A stunning landscape. Fav.
November 28th, 2021
