Wadi Al Arbeieen - almost there by ingrid01
Wadi Al Arbeieen - almost there

Because it is a long weekend (not Thanksgiving, but for Omani National Day) Norbert and I visited Wadi Al Arbeieen.
It was a 2 hour drive, but it did not disappoint!

The last part (about 20 min) the road was not paved, but so many people travel on it, that it was like a real road. It is even on the map.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Ann Williams
A stunning landscape. Fav.
November 28th, 2021  
