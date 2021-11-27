Wadi Al Arbeieen - almost there

Because it is a long weekend (not Thanksgiving, but for Omani National Day) Norbert and I visited Wadi Al Arbeieen.

It was a 2 hour drive, but it did not disappoint!



The last part (about 20 min) the road was not paved, but so many people travel on it, that it was like a real road. It is even on the map.