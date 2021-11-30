Sign up
57 / 365
Suwadi Watch Tower - photo opportunity
From the tower the view was great! Norbert who makes hardly any photos took his phone out for one (or two) and that says something :)
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
2
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2777
photos
67
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
29th November 2021 11:37am
Tags
view
,
island
,
oman
,
watch tower
Lou Ann
ace
A great capture of the view and of Norbert!
November 30th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
neat framing in this one. Lovely shape there
November 30th, 2021
