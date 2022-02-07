Previous
Hoqain Waterfall by ingrid01
Hoqain Waterfall

This is an overview of the waterfall. A beautiful, but also quite dangerous spot.

Again, there was a lot of litter. In the middle in the water you can spot a green plastic bottle. And unfortunately, there was a lot more.
The people help give some perspective.
