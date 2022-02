For the Marco challenge ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46165/new-macro-challenge-smoke! ), just to see if I am not asking the impossible, I had a play with a candle and smoke.It was actually not that hard.You can see my set up here: https://365project.org/ingrid01/extras/2022-02-12 I'm lucky I could do it outside. A black piece of fabric was put over a ladder for the background. The candle was not high enough, so I added a pan. A normal lamp gave me a extra light (make sure it does not lit the background) and I hand held my camera because my tripod is broken.