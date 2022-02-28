Flash of Red Calendar

Tada! Here is my calendar!



Combining it with the words of the month and trying to get the stripes was trick (and I missed some words or interpreted them very freely) , but I'm definitely happy with the darker outer columns.



Every year this exercise tells me that for some photos B&W works really well, but for some (like my coffee - just above the word 'of') B&W is not the best choice.

This year I also learned that I'm not very good at low and high key photography, but I'm already looking forward to improve next year!



On to some color now... but I think I've done enough 365 for today (4 photos) and I hope to be back tomorrow with a slice of orange and a yellow flower!