Flash of Red Calendar by ingrid01
83 / 365

Flash of Red Calendar

Tada! Here is my calendar!

Combining it with the words of the month and trying to get the stripes was trick (and I missed some words or interpreted them very freely) , but I'm definitely happy with the darker outer columns.

Every year this exercise tells me that for some photos B&W works really well, but for some (like my coffee - just above the word 'of') B&W is not the best choice.
This year I also learned that I'm not very good at low and high key photography, but I'm already looking forward to improve next year!

On to some color now... but I think I've done enough 365 for today (4 photos) and I hope to be back tomorrow with a slice of orange and a yellow flower!
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
23% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking calendar. It was an extra challenge doing words as well.
March 1st, 2022  
