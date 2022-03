To promote the Macro-smoke challenge (and welcome the Rainbow Month) is here a smoke rainbow...After I had a play with a candle and a skewer, I bought some incense sticks.The incense sticks worked excellent (I only used one) and set up does not have to be very professional at all (here is my set up:Oh and here is the link to the challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46165/new-macro-challenge-smoke! The tag is macro-smoke and you still have 5 days (challenge goes to March 5th)I really would love to see some more entries!