Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
86 / 365
making bubbles
My little camera was in front of me and I accidentally touched it... It was quite a surprise that that photo worked out :) so I couldn't resist positing it.
Outside with a little bowl of liquid (dish washing soap with green coloring), I was blowing bubbles with an orange straw on a glass plate on top op a green foamy sheet to get more green.
I like the reflections.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2904
photos
76
followers
80
following
23% complete
View this month »
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Latest from all albums
2770
44
2771
85
86
2772
2773
2774
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
5th March 2022 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close