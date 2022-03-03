Previous
Next
making bubbles by ingrid01
86 / 365

making bubbles

My little camera was in front of me and I accidentally touched it... It was quite a surprise that that photo worked out :) so I couldn't resist positing it.

Outside with a little bowl of liquid (dish washing soap with green coloring), I was blowing bubbles with an orange straw on a glass plate on top op a green foamy sheet to get more green.

I like the reflections.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise