Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
87 / 365
High ways...
After arriving we took public transport to the Dubai Mall. We were not interested in any shopping, but there are the Dubai Fountains and the Burj Khalifa (tallest building) which we liked to see.
We went up in a building to the 53rd floor and had a nice view. They also had a glass floor and this photo was taken through that floor.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2922
photos
78
followers
82
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Latest from all albums
2785
2786
87
88
2787
2788
2789
2790
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
18th March 2022 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
highway
,
dubai
Susan Wakely
ace
This is an interesting road network.
March 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close