Previous
Next
High ways... by ingrid01
87 / 365

High ways...

After arriving we took public transport to the Dubai Mall. We were not interested in any shopping, but there are the Dubai Fountains and the Burj Khalifa (tallest building) which we liked to see.

We went up in a building to the 53rd floor and had a nice view. They also had a glass floor and this photo was taken through that floor.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This is an interesting road network.
March 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise