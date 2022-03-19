Sign up
Burj Khalifa
is the tallest building in the world and therefore a little hard to get into my picture... hence the angle :)
https://www.burjkhalifa.ae/en/the-tower/facts-figures/
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2922
photos
78
followers
82
following
Tags
building
,
skyscraper
,
tall
,
burj khalifa
Susan Wakely
ace
Great way of showing this building. Isn’t this called a Dutch tilt?
March 24th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
stunning shot
March 24th, 2022
