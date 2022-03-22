Sign up
91 / 365
Burj Khalifa by night
After the fountains stopped, people left (it was really busy) and I could turn my tripod and camera around to take a picture of the tallest building in the world!
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th March 2022 8:38pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
night
,
dubai
,
burj khalifa
Ann Williams
Wow!!! This should be on a travel brochure.
March 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous view of the building.
March 25th, 2022
