Previous
Next
Burj Khalifa by night by ingrid01
91 / 365

Burj Khalifa by night

After the fountains stopped, people left (it was really busy) and I could turn my tripod and camera around to take a picture of the tallest building in the world!
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann Williams
Wow!!! This should be on a travel brochure.
March 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous view of the building.
March 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise