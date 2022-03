In my main album I posted a photo of pink flowers (roses - https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2022-03-20 ) projected in a bowl in the Saudi Pavilion during the Expo2020 in Dubai.This is not the best photo, but it gives a good overview. Upstairs was a big 'bowl' in which they projected different landscapes and or events with a birds-eye-view. On this photo you see the Empty Quarter. At one wall they projected the same, only from a side perspective and on either side was the map of Saudi and the location and name of what we saw.