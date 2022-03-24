Previous
The Dubai Frame by ingrid01
The Dubai Frame

Because it was our first time in Dubai, we also did 2 photo stops at must see landmarks.

This is the Dubai Frame. You can get inside and walk in the top with views on either side. We didn't go in, but it was great to see it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dubai_Frame
24th March 2022

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Photo Details

