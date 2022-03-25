Previous
The museum of the Future by ingrid01
The museum of the Future

This amazing building is the 'museum of the future'. It opened on February 22 this year and was fully booked for the next month or even more.
But it was still worth seeing it!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Museum_of_the_Future
Ingrid

