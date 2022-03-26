Sign up
95 / 365
Ain Dubai #2
In my main album you can find a photo zoomed in on the wolrd's biggest ferris wheel.
Although it was not open for public, the light on it were great to watch!
https://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2022-03-19
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2936
photos
78
followers
82
following
26% complete
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
2793
93
94
2794
2795
95
2796
2797
4
4
Extras
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
20th March 2022 7:38pm
night
,
lights
,
ferris wheel
,
ain dubai
