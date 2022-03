I had been looking out for camel races as I badly wanted to go. Finally last month somebody was able to give me a schedule. Luckily there was only one race left and that was this week!This morning Norbert went with me and it was very interesting to watch and fun to take photos. When I told a friend she loved the idea of going tomorrow! So I will be going again and looked through my photos to see what I missed and could do better.This photo I took today could have been better with a human face in there, but I was curious to know why they make the camel orange.I found an article I enjoyed reading. But it is long. Anyway, it states: "Post-race, winning camels have their faces and necks coated with a thick mixture of orange saffron and water so that their success is easily recognized." ( https://farewellalarms.com/a-brief-history-of-camel-racing-dubais-nascar-of-the-desert-f5401ddafe1f