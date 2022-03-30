Previous
A winner! by ingrid01
A winner!

I had been looking out for camel races as I badly wanted to go. Finally last month somebody was able to give me a schedule. Luckily there was only one race left and that was this week!

This morning Norbert went with me and it was very interesting to watch and fun to take photos. When I told a friend she loved the idea of going tomorrow! So I will be going again and looked through my photos to see what I missed and could do better.

This photo I took today could have been better with a human face in there, but I was curious to know why they make the camel orange.

I found an article I enjoyed reading. But it is long. Anyway, it states: "Post-race, winning camels have their faces and necks coated with a thick mixture of orange saffron and water so that their success is easily recognized." ( https://farewellalarms.com/a-brief-history-of-camel-racing-dubais-nascar-of-the-desert-f5401ddafe1f )
How interesting!
