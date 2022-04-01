Sign up
My rainbow!
I had a lot of fun this month and loved seeing all different calendars this morning!
Here is mine. I like to have the empty spaces filled and played so much with the 2022 that it is a bit wonky, but I have quite a 'to do list' so I left it.
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
calendar
,
rainbow2022
Kathy A
ace
This is a lovely looking calendar
April 1st, 2022
Lizzy
ace
Gaaf zeg
April 1st, 2022
