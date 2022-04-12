Previous
Yalla! by ingrid01
Yalla!

This is the fourth and last photo in my mini-series about the boy at the races.
I have many more photos lined up for you, so I'm posting 3 photos today spread out over my different albums.

The car started moving slowly already and it looks like the tall one looking over his shoulder yels "yalla!"

"Yalla is one of the most common Arabic words used. It means “let's go” or “come on” and is frequently used by all nationalities in the Middle East to express that you want something to happen or want things to keep moving along". (text copied from the internet)

We speak Dutch at home, but some English and Spanish words made their way into our family vocabulary. From our time in Mexico "chatarra" (Mexican word for scrap/junk often used for junk food) and "espineras" (a much easier word than shin guards or scheenbeschermers (Dutch)) are words which stayed.
Yalla will definitely a word what we will keep using too :)
Ingrid

