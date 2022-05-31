Sign up
100 / 365
All in focus - cropped
Same photo as I posted yesterday, only cropped the power station off. Thank you for the suggestions. I think this works better indeed!
31st May 2022
31st May 22
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
3000
photos
80
followers
78
following
27% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
31st May 2022 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
gate
