Playing!

Dino is so happy to be back! He will turn 13 in August, but really enjoys the cooler Houston weather (compared to Muscat it is cool here now).

Baloo always tries to play with him and today they finally did! It was mainly Baloo running a lot and Dino following for a few meters, but still!



I was outside trying to take a photo for the 30 days wild and was lucky to catch them! However the ladybug I was focussing on escaped and I only had 2 photos to chose from.