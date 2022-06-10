Triangular composition...

Is the theme this week for the 52 frames... So I had the idea to get some actual triangles! Then I had a little play in Lightroom and now I do not know which one to post...



Which one is your favorite?



My computer is traveling from Oman to Houston, Texas, so I'm super thankful to be able to use Nadya's laptop, but the squares in this collage are not as perfect as I would have liked.