Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
102 / 365
Triangular composition...
Is the theme this week for the 52 frames... So I had the idea to get some actual triangles! Then I had a little play in Lightroom and now I do not know which one to post...
Which one is your favorite?
My computer is traveling from Oman to Houston, Texas, so I'm super thankful to be able to use Nadya's laptop, but the squares in this collage are not as perfect as I would have liked.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
3009
photos
81
followers
79
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Latest from all albums
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
102
2857
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
power-lines
,
triangles
Corinne
ace
Hard to choose, colors are nice in both !
June 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close