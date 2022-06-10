Previous
Next
Triangular composition... by ingrid01
102 / 365

Triangular composition...

Is the theme this week for the 52 frames... So I had the idea to get some actual triangles! Then I had a little play in Lightroom and now I do not know which one to post...

Which one is your favorite?

My computer is traveling from Oman to Houston, Texas, so I'm super thankful to be able to use Nadya's laptop, but the squares in this collage are not as perfect as I would have liked.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Hard to choose, colors are nice in both !
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise