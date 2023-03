Side-eye

This is another photo of the green anole happy to pose for me.



I had to laugh at the way he looked at me with the "side-eye".

Most evenings we are having dinner as a family together sitting at the dining table. Nadya (21) sits next to Yelena (16) and Norbert and I sit opposite them. Every now and then when one of the girls say something the other doesn't agree with or is surprised to hear they started to give each other "the side-eye" looking at each other without turning their heads.