Previous
Trio by ingrid01
122 / 365

Trio

Another wabi sabi photo. This is a combination of 3 photos in order to get all three flowers in focus.

I'm thinking about editing the little dry thing on the bottom left out. What do you think?

Casablanca commented straightaway and I believe it looks better without the 'thingy', so this one is in my Extra's album and the even more edited version in my main album. Thank you Casa!
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Exquisite colour combination. Yes, I would get rid of the little thing bottom left too and leave it as a more pure image.
September 24th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
September 24th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Zo’n mooie foto
September 24th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
@casablanca Thank you! I have taken it out and cleaned it up a little more in some places. I think it looks a lot better! So this one goes to my extras album and the new one moves into my main album!
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise