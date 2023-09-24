Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
Trio
Another wabi sabi photo. This is a combination of 3 photos in order to get all three flowers in focus.
I'm thinking about editing the little dry thing on the bottom left out. What do you think?
Casablanca commented straightaway and I believe it looks better without the 'thingy', so this one is in my Extra's album and the even more edited version in my main album. Thank you Casa!
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
122
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd September 2023 10:28am
Tags
flowers
,
dry
,
cosmos
,
wabi sabi
Casablanca
ace
Exquisite colour combination. Yes, I would get rid of the little thing bottom left too and leave it as a more pure image.
September 24th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
September 24th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Zo’n mooie foto
September 24th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
@casablanca
Thank you! I have taken it out and cleaned it up a little more in some places. I think it looks a lot better! So this one goes to my extras album and the new one moves into my main album!
September 24th, 2023
