Parents and my little friends by ingrid01
125 / 365

Parents and my little friends

We had a Halloween parade at school and I couldn't resist taking a picture of the parents taking photos of my little friends.

These little friends are the reason that I'm not so good here on 365 anymore. I love being at school, but switching from parttime to full time after 20 years is quite an adjustment!
31st October 2023

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
