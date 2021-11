Wadi Al Arbeieen - locals

Because it is a long weekend (not Thanksgiving, but for Omani National Day) Norbert and I visited Wadi Al Arbeieen.

It was a 2 hour drive, but it did not disappoint!



When the road stopped, many locals were preparing their food and having a pick-nick. This group of young man were walking in front of us and I could not resist taking a picture... With in no time they found a spot, had a fire going and were cooking...