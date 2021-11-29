Previous
Sheep by ingrid01
Sheep

Having goats and sheep in villages is very normal here. This was taken from the car.

If I was a sheep I would not stand in front of the butcher...
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Ingrid

Lou Ann ace
Ha ha!
November 30th, 2021  
Babs ace
Ha ha good job they can't read.
November 30th, 2021  
