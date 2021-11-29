Sign up
40 / 365
Sheep
Having goats and sheep in villages is very normal here. This was taken from the car.
If I was a sheep I would not stand in front of the butcher...
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2777
photos
67
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Album
Oman
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
29th November 2021 10:37am
Tags
sheep
,
oman
Lou Ann
ace
Ha ha!
November 30th, 2021
Babs
ace
Ha ha good job they can't read.
November 30th, 2021
