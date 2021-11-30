Sign up
41 / 365
Suwadi Watch Tower - seeing the land
The view was great! It was low tide, but as you can see there was too much water to cross without a boat or a float (there was a western family who used paddle boards).
I liked the round border and shade as a leading line in this picture.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
1
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Oman
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
29th November 2021 11:31am
coast
,
view
,
coastline
,
oman
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely leading lines, I agree.
November 30th, 2021
