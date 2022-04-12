Handing over the robot

Remember the boy I posted yesterday? He was very happy to be at the races and to carry the robot.
This is the next photo, but because I have many more photos lined up for you I post this mini-series spread out over my different albums.
Here the boy handing the robot-jockey over to a young man. They are in a big hurry to get to the car.
Paying more attention I noticed that they are not Omani. Their dishdashas are different. Omanis have a small tassle on the side. These have a long tassles in the middle. They are from the UAE and the number plate of their car (white) confirms that.
Here is a link (also for myself) with the different 'dresses' used in the region: https://www.adat.ae/know-thobe-men/
My son Demyan visited us with Christmas. He graduated HS here at an international school in June 2021 and had a great time seeing his friends. One is Omani who got his driving license not long before the holiday. He was so excited to drive that he did errands for his family. Demyan happily went with him.
The biggest adventure for Demyan was a run to the dry cleaners to pick up some dishdashas.There were at least 30 dishdashas ready for pick up an Demyan was amazed that they picked up the right ones...
Although from a distance they all look the same, I have been looking at men - don't get me wrong here :) and noticed small difference in the designs. Obviously there are different sizes too.
By the way, have no idea why there are poles sticking out of the ground. They are a bit of a pain for my photos, but getting them out in Photoshop would not be ideal either.