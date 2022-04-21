Al Latif Mosque

On Thursday there were teacher conferences for Yelena, but she still wanted to go to the pool in the morning. I took the opportunity to stop by this mosque and take some photos, before picking her up again.
It is a new one, which we see from the highway. We always say that the green on the minarets do not match the green of the dome, so really a must have for my book and as I'm counting the days until I'm off, this was great timing.
Today (Saturday), I drove to 2 more mosques, which were on my list. Although I would love to take even more mosque photos, I think I'm done...
