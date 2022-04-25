Silver & Gold Smith - outside

My daughter Yelena has been taken Arabic at school the 3 years we were here. And therefore she would like to have a necklace with her name in Arabic.



After some asking around, I found this Silver and Gold Smith. They did a great job with the necklace in silver and she was very happy with it!



Therefore, I went back on April 9th to order one in gold for her 16th birthday (May 23rd) and just had to take a photo of the outside.