49 / 365
Silver & Gold Smith - outside
My daughter Yelena has been taken Arabic at school the 3 years we were here. And therefore she would like to have a necklace with her name in Arabic.
After some asking around, I found this Silver and Gold Smith. They did a great job with the necklace in silver and she was very happy with it!
Therefore, I went back on April 9th to order one in gold for her 16th birthday (May 23rd) and just had to take a photo of the outside.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Oman
iPhone 7
9th April 2022 10:16am
smith
oman
Susan Wakely
This doesn’t look much from the outside.
April 29th, 2022
