Silver & Gold Smith - outside
49 / 365

Silver & Gold Smith - outside

My daughter Yelena has been taken Arabic at school the 3 years we were here. And therefore she would like to have a necklace with her name in Arabic.

After some asking around, I found this Silver and Gold Smith. They did a great job with the necklace in silver and she was very happy with it!

Therefore, I went back on April 9th to order one in gold for her 16th birthday (May 23rd) and just had to take a photo of the outside.
25th April 2022

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Susan Wakely
This doesn’t look much from the outside.
April 29th, 2022  
