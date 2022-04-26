Silver & Gold Smith - inside

My daughter Yelena has been taken Arabic at school the 3 years we were here. And therefore she would like to have a necklace with her name in Arabic.



Because she loved the silver version they made here so much, I ordered a gold one as her 16th birthday present. When I picked up I saw somebody soldering in the back and asked if I could take a photo.

The gentleman (the empty desk was his place) showed me the workspace and there 3 older men and this younger person were working. This was my best photo.



Cleaning up my photos before leaving... And next to the fact that I love 365 for the great community, it is also awesome to have/use as a diary!