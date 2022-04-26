Previous
Silver & Gold Smith - inside by ingrid01
50 / 365

Silver & Gold Smith - inside

My daughter Yelena has been taken Arabic at school the 3 years we were here. And therefore she would like to have a necklace with her name in Arabic.

Because she loved the silver version they made here so much, I ordered a gold one as her 16th birthday present. When I picked up I saw somebody soldering in the back and asked if I could take a photo.
The gentleman (the empty desk was his place) showed me the workspace and there 3 older men and this younger person were working. This was my best photo.

Cleaning up my photos before leaving... And next to the fact that I love 365 for the great community, it is also awesome to have/use as a diary!
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture of the workspace and the young man obviously concentrating on his work. His is sitting on his left leg and like that you can see his toes.
April 29th, 2022  
