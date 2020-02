At the Mart

I haven't been on here for ages, college and work are taking up so much of my time. We had a field trip in crazy weather to an Iron age Broch but it was too wild to stay out so we went to the sheep sale at the mart to draw, photograph etc. It certainly beats work. I have a roll of black and white to develop from this - but as I'm not doing any photography until next year I'm not getting around to developing any ...