Previous
Next
Glen Affric by ingrid2101
Photo 671

Glen Affric

Just back from a very short trip to Inverness to let go of some stress, it worked. A drive out to then a walk near the river Affric worked wonders.
Really misty weather but considering it's the end of October I was pleasantly surprised
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Ingrid Budge

@ingrid2101
Year 6 and I don't get around to posting very much - I'd love to participate more I still shoot a lot of film although...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise