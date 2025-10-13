chemigram 5

Previous
I've been asked to show work in Edinburgh as part of a mixed show, mainly artists from the Northern Isles. There won't be much photography included but I will be showing some of my recently made chemigrams - strictly speaking are they photographs? If you consider the origin of the word then technically they are.
I enjoy cameraless photography more than any other kind, I like the imperfections, some lack of control - especially when working with very old papers. Anyway, this one didn't make the cut - and I wanted to keep it for myself too. This was made using old bromide papers and warm-tone developer.
The theme for the set I've made is land and sky - not exactly original but a recurring theme, and I'm fascinated with trying to replicate stormy skies and clouds, they are all imagined landscapes but drawing from favourite places.
