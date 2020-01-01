Previous
Smiling Pup by ingrid_marianna
Photo 431

Smiling Pup

Loki, now 13 years old, enjoying a walk outside to greet the new year. As noted on his tag, he doesn't hear anymore, but it doesn't slow him down at all.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Ingrid

@ingrid_marianna
Photo Details

