Spent Rose by ingrid_marianna
Spent Rose

My poor beloved roses are never winterized properly- but that did allow for this shot.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Ingrid

@ingrid_marianna
I live in Northern Colorado and am just getting back into photography after some time off. The images on 365 are so inspiring, the...
Ralf
really nice, crisp shot - I really like to colors in there.
January 5th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lovely light and use of dof
January 5th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 5th, 2020  
