Photo 435
Come to Me
After a morning running down balls, this one went super high and Kai got ahead of it. This shot beat out some of his super athletic midair snatches.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Ingrid
@ingrid_marianna
I live in Northern Colorado and am just getting back into photography after some time off. The images on 365 are so inspiring, the...
Tags
kai
,
german shepherd dog
