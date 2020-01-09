Previous
Crazy Sunrise- no corrections by ingrid_marianna
Crazy Sunrise- no corrections

It looks garish, but the colors were amazing. Then, as soon as they appeared, they were gone...
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Ingrid

@ingrid_marianna
I live in Northern Colorado and am just getting back into photography after some time off.
Ralf
very cool sunrise... I like the composition of this shot.
January 10th, 2020  
