Previous
Next
Apple Tree by ingrid_marianna
Photo 444

Apple Tree

Some leaves on the tree that didn't drop this fall. I need to remember that this is the best time of year to prune it.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Ingrid

@ingrid_marianna
I live in Northern Colorado and am just getting back into photography after some time off. The images on 365 are so inspiring, the...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise