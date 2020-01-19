Previous
Sunday Morning at Connie's by ingrid_marianna
Sunday Morning at Connie's

It is my family's Sunday tradition to take our dogs for a walk at our friend Connie's place. She has a lot of land and allows us to come with our dogs anytime. One of the most generous people we know.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Ingrid

@ingrid_marianna
I live in Northern Colorado and am just getting back into photography after some time off. The images on 365 are so inspiring, the...
