Previous
Next
candles by ingridz
85 / 365

candles

The soft and warm light of candles burning on a winter's evening
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Ingrid

@ingridz
I am living in a little town in the eastern (rural) part of the Netherlands with my cat Harry. Love gardening and taking photographs...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise