Firkant? by ingy
10 / 365

Firkant?

I believe this building is Firkant (translation: Square) designed by Ole Landmark & Ludolf Parr. The design won an architectural design competition in 1933.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Ingrid Johnsen

@ingy
