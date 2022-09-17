Previous
Sun & shade at play by ingy
15 / 365

Sun & shade at play

Only managed to take one picture today, so it will have to do. These are some of the mountains surrounding Bergen, I really liked the contrast of sunlight and shadow.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Ingrid Johnsen

@ingy
Photo Details

