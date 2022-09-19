Previous
Next
Puddefjorden by night by ingy
17 / 365

Puddefjorden by night

Another night shot of Puddefjorden, this time you can see the lights of the funicular on mount Fløyen in the background.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Ingrid Johnsen

@ingy
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise