The Assistant Cemetery

The Assistant Cemetery in Bergen is a beautiful cemetery that was built in 1837. Parts of it are located on a protected medieval plot.



While preparing the cemetery, a whale skeleton was unearthed from the time when there was a seabed in Alrekstadvågen. This skeleton can now be seen in the Natural History Collections of the University of Bergen



The cemetery was expanded during the cholera epidemic in 1848-49, but received its final design around 1860.



The famous musician Ole Bull is buried here, as is the statesman Fredrik Meltzer, who was one of the statesmen who signed the Norwegian Constitution. He is probably best known as the designer of the modern Norwegian flag.



Source: The Graveyard Authorities of Bergen & wikipedia