Red Vespa by ingy
22 / 365

Red Vespa

Saw this cute Vespa today and had to take a picture of it, it was so vibrant. The angle of the shot almost makes it look like it's floating.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Ingrid Johnsen

@ingy
