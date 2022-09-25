Sign up
23 / 365
Quaint
Found this row of houses to be very cute. I especially like the small round windows.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Ingrid Johnsen
@ingy
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
25th September 2022 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
houses
,
colour
,
quaint
365 Project
close