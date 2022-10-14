Sign up
42 / 365
Portrait of a French Gentleman
I haven't had time to take any photos today, so here is one I took a while back.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
0
Ingrid Johnsen
@ingy
42
photos
4
followers
5
following
11% complete
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
6th August 2021 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
dog
,
portrait
,
frenchie
,
french
,
bulldog
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, handsome French gentleman! I like this in the black and white!
October 14th, 2022
