Previous
Next
Portrait of a French Gentleman by ingy
42 / 365

Portrait of a French Gentleman

I haven't had time to take any photos today, so here is one I took a while back.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Ingrid Johnsen

@ingy
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, handsome French gentleman! I like this in the black and white!
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise