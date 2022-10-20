Previous
Next
Swan Lake by ingy
48 / 365

Swan Lake

Stopped by Lille Lungegaardsvann to take a pic of this lovely swan. You can see the public library in the background and Mount Ulriken in the distance.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Ingrid Johnsen

@ingy
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture with a beautiful background
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise