53 / 365
53 / 365
Playing in the leaves
He's not a fan of rain, but he really enjoys leaves!
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
1
0
Ingrid Johnsen
@ingy
@ingy
9
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken: 25th October 2022 9:16am
Public
Tags
dog
leaves
fall
autumn
french bulldog
frenchie
bkb in the city
Cute pic
October 25th, 2022
