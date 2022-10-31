Previous
Old Bergen Fire Station by ingy
Old Bergen Fire Station

This is the old main fire station in Bergen from 1888. It's built in the Neo-Gothic style and the tower was used to dry the firehoses!


Source:
https://no.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gamle_Bergen_hovedbrannstasjon
