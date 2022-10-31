Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
59 / 365
Old Bergen Fire Station
This is the old main fire station in Bergen from 1888. It's built in the Neo-Gothic style and the tower was used to dry the firehoses!
Source:
https://no.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gamle_Bergen_hovedbrannstasjon
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid Johnsen
@ingy
59
photos
5
followers
6
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
31st October 2022 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
fire station
,
bergen
,
neo-gothic
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close